Afin de mieux comprendre la philosophie du label AudioNautes Recordings quoi de mieux que de nous entretenir avec l’homme en arrière de la « machine ».

Fabio Camorani possède un sérieux background qui va avec sa personnalité et vous allez comprendre pourquoi ses productions offrent une qualité de son hors du commun.

P.S: Celles et ceux qui ne peuvent pas faire la différence entre un UHQCD et une production de masse doivent soit consulter un professionnel de santé, soit peaufiner leur set-up numérique. (humour off)

AudioNautes Recordings UHQCD part 2

Hi Fabio,

I just listened to the 15th Anniversary sampler (I couldn’t wait!) and I have a few questions for you.

1: The sound quality reminds me of the mastering work of First Impression Music and JVC XRCD2.

What is the connection between you and these two labels?

There is an important difference over the other labels. We do not offer a color.

You know that all audiophile labels have something particular and unique, that you can recognize.

In our case, we do not want to give our imprinting to a recording. Apart from MUSIC, that must come first.

So, we do not push something to be recognized, with our own timbre.

We do not want to shock the listener.

We try to maintain the original spirit, correcting the “mistakes” and the age etc.

Then we try to give the MUSIC and the impression of being there, during the recording.

This is in the most of good masters out there, why is it disappearing during standard remastering?

In effect we do not have a standard time or expense for each title: we spend the required time and money to get what we want.

2: The cover says Ultimate HQCD. What are the differences between this and the HQCD?

UHQCD is Ultimate HQCD made with the « Crystal Disc » pressing technology. It is actually the 3rd generation of HQCD.

HQCD is the 1st generation of HQCD pressed in Japan or China.

HQCDII is the 2nd generation of HQCD pressed in China.

Both HQCD and HQCDII are made by the conventional pressing method, coated with silver-alloy on super hard polycarbonate.

But HQCDII is dyed in purple color which filter out all unnecessary diffused lights within the polycarbonate while it is being played in a CD player.

AudioNautes Recordings UHQCD part 2

3: Is this a collaboration between Sweden, Italy, and Japan?

It depends on what you mean.

We get the original masters or session tapes or a super good copy of them.

Then we work on them and we chose what we consider the very best people/places to complete the work.

For UHQCDs this is Memory Tech in Japan, I know no other better than them.

Sweden is for Proprius, but many of the tracks the 15thh anniversary are form Sony “monster” catalogue.

4: You are based in Italy, is that correct?

Yes, in Romagna, a region of Italy.

All re-mastering is made here; we get here the masters.

Then we send our results to pressing plants (for CDs) or to cutting engineer (for LP) – Tapes are made 100% here.

The UHQCD packaging, instead, is managed by my Hong Kong distributor.

5: Is mastering your main professional activity, or do you have other skills?

I have an Electronic Eng. Degree.

I worked for the industry for a long time, in several roles. I designed audio equipments for my other brands, AudioNautes and AudioNemesis.

But I needed to freeze this part because the label is now taking all available time.

AS a “hobby” I’m doing triathlon races, Ironman and half Ironman races, in particular.

AudioNautes Recordings UHQCD part 2

Fabio Camorani

Producer.

www.audionautesrecordings.com

Coordonnées

+39 339 858 9167

info@audionautesrecordings.com

Conclusion:

Very enjoyable listening, I really enjoyed it, I can’t wait to discover the other two albums.

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La pensée du moment

Lorsque tu fais quelque chose, saches que tu auras contre toi, ceux qui voudraient faire la même chose, ceux qui voulaient le contraire, et l’immense majorité de ceux qui ne voulaient rien faire. [Confucius].

Cet article a été rédigé par Marc PHILIP rédacteurs indépendants, tous droits réservés, copyright 2026, les textes et photos sont la propriété de l’auteur et du magazine.